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Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Century Communities logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Century Communities has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce" from seven covering analysts, with three sells, two holds, and two buys. The average 12-month price target is $67.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed but leaned negative, including upgrades from Wall Street Zen and Zacks Research, alongside downgrades from Weiss Ratings, JPMorgan, and Zelman & Associates. JPMorgan also cut its price target to $45.
  • The stock recently traded at $65.20, up 0.9%, after a quarterly earnings beat of $0.88 EPS versus $0.61 expected. However, revenue fell 16.9% year over year to $789.67 million, and the company paid a $0.32 quarterly dividend for a 2.0% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Century Communities.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Century Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Century Communities

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 175.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 140,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,531. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $789.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $961.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Century Communities's revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Century Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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