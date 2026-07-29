Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to announce earnings of $0.0040 per share and revenue of $86.4480 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ceragon Networks Stock Down 1.4%

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,660 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ceragon Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRNT

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for mobile operators and private networks. The company designs and manufactures a portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave equipment that serves as a fiber alternative for carrying voice, data and video traffic between cell sites and core networks. Ceragon's solutions are engineered to support the rigorous performance requirements of modern 4G and 5G deployments, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and efficient spectrum utilization.

The company's product lineup includes point-to-point and multi-point radio platforms, as well as software-driven network management tools that enable operators to plan, deploy and monitor end-to-end transport networks.

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