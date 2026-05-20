Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

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Ceragon Networks Trading Up 3.8%

Ceragon Networks stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 558,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.59 million, a P/E ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.84.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

More Ceragon Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ceragon Networks this week:

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 15.5% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 4,854,150 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 740,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 71.3% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 55,838 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company's stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for mobile operators and private networks. The company designs and manufactures a portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave equipment that serves as a fiber alternative for carrying voice, data and video traffic between cell sites and core networks. Ceragon's solutions are engineered to support the rigorous performance requirements of modern 4G and 5G deployments, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and efficient spectrum utilization.

The company's product lineup includes point-to-point and multi-point radio platforms, as well as software-driven network management tools that enable operators to plan, deploy and monitor end-to-end transport networks.

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