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Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 11.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ceres Power logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 11.1% intraday to GBX 481 on Thursday, with about 3.67 million shares traded (roughly 57% below the average daily volume).
  • Analysts are bullish—Jefferies raised its target to GBX 480 and Berenberg set GBX 530—giving the stock a consensus Buy rating and a consensus price target of GBX 505.
  • Ceres remains unprofitable (quarterly EPS GBX -24.52, negative net margin and ROE) and is forecast to report a negative EPS for the year, despite an asset-light licensing model and partnerships with major energy and industrial firms.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ceres Power.

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 481 and last traded at GBX 481. Approximately 3,673,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,470,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 460 to GBX 480 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 530 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 505.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £945.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.90.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (24.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 145.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world's largest companies, such as Doosan, Delta, Denso, Shell, Weichai and Thermax. Ceres' solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems, including AI data centres, commercial and industrial applications, and produces green hydrogen at high efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as ammonia, steelmaking and electrofuels.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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