CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CEO Sells $783,900.00 in Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $783,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 836,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,574.70. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xingjuan Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $717,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $680,550.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Xingjuan Chao sold 2,084 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $41,242.36.

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CeriBell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBLL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 78,643 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,204. The business's fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $781.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CeriBell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 59.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CeriBell, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CeriBell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CeriBell by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CeriBell by 3,971.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CeriBell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,182 shares of the company's stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CeriBell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBLL. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CeriBell

CeriBell Company Profile

CeriBell Corp NASDAQ: CBLL is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

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