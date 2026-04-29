CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock Price Down 8.1% - Should You Sell?

Shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.1050. 256,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 309,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBLL. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CeriBell

CeriBell Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $729.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 59.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $24.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 million. Analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $680,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 711,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,811.80. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josef Parvizi sold 16,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $338,792.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 722,652 shares in the company, valued at $14,648,156.04. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,571 shares of company stock worth $2,411,026. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CeriBell by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CeriBell by 3,971.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

CeriBell Company Profile

CeriBell Corp NASDAQ: CBLL is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

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