Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Certara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Certara Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,392,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $106.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.13 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company's stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Certara by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,528 shares of the company's stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Certara by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,054 shares of the company's stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Certara by 29.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

About Certara

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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