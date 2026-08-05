Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.95.

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Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Certara has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.09 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Certara

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Certara by 11.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Certara by 8.7% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,460 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Certara by 2.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,628 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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