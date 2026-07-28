CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, Zacks reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

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CF Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 23,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,339. The company has a market capitalization of $230.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. CF Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is 12.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 634,535 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,268 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in CF Bankshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 187,022 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,447 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,079 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CF Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.50) on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CF Bankshares

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company's offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

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