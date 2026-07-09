CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and traded as high as $32.04. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 81,144 shares traded.

Get CF Bankshares alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.50) on shares of CF Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CF Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $199.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CF Bankshares's payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 108.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company's offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CF Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While CF Bankshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here