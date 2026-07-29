CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.65 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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CF Industries Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $123.09 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $141.96.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.69.

View Our Latest Report on CF Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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