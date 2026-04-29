C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,147. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $175.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.58 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arun Rajan purchased 605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,254.16. This represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $553,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,466,535.80. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares valued at $3,555,415. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here