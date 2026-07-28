C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company's current price.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.21.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 6.5%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $174.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $210.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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