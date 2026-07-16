C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded as high as $208.70 and last traded at $204.1890, with a volume of 395050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.62.

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Key C.H. Robinson Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $182.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.86. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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