C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $173.75, but opened at $161.89. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $154.1290, with a volume of 447,445 shares changing hands.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.00.

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Key Stories Impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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