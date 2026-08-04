Chad Michael Whalen Sells 703 Shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.86, for a total transaction of $284,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,064.96. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00.

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F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,098. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $435.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $401.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.32.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.60 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 21.95%.The firm's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 963.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More F5 News

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: F5’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $4.73 versus the $4.00 consensus estimate and revenue of $865.1 million versus $834.6 million expected. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, while the company maintained fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. F5 stock and earnings information

F5’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $4.73 versus the $4.00 consensus estimate and revenue of $865.1 million versus $834.6 million expected. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, while the company maintained fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: F5 was placed in the “Leader” tier of SecureIQLab’s 2026 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Comparative Report, supporting the company’s positioning in cloud web application and API protection. F5 SecureIQLab report

F5 was placed in the “Leader” tier of SecureIQLab’s 2026 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Comparative Report, supporting the company’s positioning in cloud web application and API protection. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $461 and retained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained an equal-weight rating. The consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $416.62. F5 analyst price targets

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $461 and retained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained an equal-weight rating. The consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $416.62. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders reported sales executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. The transactions included sales by the CFO, CTO and multiple executive vice presidents, totaling roughly $1.30 million on August 3, in addition to a director’s previously reported $1.56 million sale. These planned sales may create a modest overhang, although they do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of F5 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $416.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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