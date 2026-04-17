Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.01 and traded as low as C$4.97. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 232,640 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIA. B. Riley Financial raised Champion Iron to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

View Our Latest Report on CIA

Champion Iron Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.59.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 10.38%.The company had revenue of C$472.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company's operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O'keefe-Purdy, and others.

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