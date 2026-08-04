Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.26. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2,934 shares traded.

Get Champions Oncology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Champions Oncology presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology Stock Up 7.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.89 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Champions Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,258 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.30% of the company's stock.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. It uses its technology to offer solutions to Translational Oncology Solutions, which includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and Personalized Oncology, which assists physicians in developing personalized treatment options for their cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Champions Oncology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Champions Oncology wasn't on the list.

While Champions Oncology currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here