ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns "Hold" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ChargePoint from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.63.

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ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.64). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 276.06%. The firm had revenue of $101.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer acquired 46,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $250,162.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 511,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,729,936.16. This trade represents a 10.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,685 shares of company stock worth $46,031. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd now owns 8,600 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company's stock.

More ChargePoint News

Here are the key news stories impacting ChargePoint this week:

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint NYSE: CHPT is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that designs, develops and markets charging hardware, software and services. The company's portfolio includes Level 2 AC charging stations for residential, commercial and fleet applications, as well as DC fast charging systems suited for retail, hospitality and public use. ChargePoint's integrated platform enables site hosts to manage charging infrastructure through cloud-based monitoring, analytics and billing tools, while EV drivers access and control charging sessions via a mobile app or RFID card.

Since its founding in 2007 and headquarters in Campbell, California, ChargePoint has built one of the largest open EV charging networks in the world.

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