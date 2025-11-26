Charles Bland Sells 4,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) Director Charles Bland sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,730. This represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

MTSI traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. 779,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

