Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.75.

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Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

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Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:CRL opened at $229.08 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $144.26 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $537,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9,938.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,474 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $137,935,000 after purchasing an additional 684,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $96,005,000 after buying an additional 575,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 773,315 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $133,397,000 after buying an additional 492,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company's stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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