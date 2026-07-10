Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $237.86 and last traded at $236.4940, with a volume of 33548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.60.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,175 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,174,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $537,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,688 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $373,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,484 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $285,001,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,502 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $254,186,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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