Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Up 8% - What's Next?

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $241.50 and last traded at $242.2370. 120,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 911,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.30.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CLSA downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 5.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $200.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This trade represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,706 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,316 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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