Charles Schwab Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 47,755 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 30,863 put options.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,626,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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