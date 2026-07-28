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Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Chartwell Retirement Residences logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Chartwell Retirement Residences reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$23.38 and closing near C$23.31, with a market capitalization of approximately C$7.52 billion.
  • Analysts remain bullish: multiple firms raised their price targets to between C$26.00 and C$27.00. The consensus rating is “Buy,” with an average target of C$25.82.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of C$314.65 million and EPS of C$0.05, while announcing a monthly dividend of C$0.052 per share, representing an annualized yield of about 2.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.38 and last traded at C$23.31, with a volume of 57994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.25 to C$26.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$25.82.

View Our Latest Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36,708.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chartwell Retirement Residences had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of C$314.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chartwell Retirement Residences will post 0.1237392 EPS for the current year.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Chartwell Retirement Residences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96,993.67%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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