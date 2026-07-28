Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.38 and last traded at C$23.31, with a volume of 57994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.19.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.25 to C$26.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$25.82.

View Our Latest Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36,708.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chartwell Retirement Residences had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of C$314.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chartwell Retirement Residences will post 0.1237392 EPS for the current year.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Chartwell Retirement Residences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96,993.67%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

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