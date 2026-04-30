Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 726,815 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 912,080 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company's stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.7%

CLDT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 262,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.32 million, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.22 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.10%.Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Chatham Lodging Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chatham Lodging Trust's payout ratio is 285.71%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

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