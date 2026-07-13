Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.2593.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $133.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get CHKP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $131.70 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 9,975 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Check Point Software Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Check Point Software Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Check Point Software Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here