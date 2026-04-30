Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut to "Neutral" at Piper Sandler

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company's current price.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $208.00 to $186.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $193.86.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 18.7%

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $26.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,508,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,360. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $233.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.86 and a 200-day moving average of $173.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Check Point Software Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and strong profitability: Check Point reported $2.50 EPS, topping consensus and showing year-over-year EPS growth and high margins, which supports earnings quality. Check Point Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates

EPS beat and strong profitability: Check Point reported $2.50 EPS, topping consensus and showing year-over-year EPS growth and high margins, which supports earnings quality. Positive Sentiment: Product/government wins: The Infinity platform earned GovRAMP authorization, expanding addressable public-sector demand and reducing a friction point for government sales. GovRAMP Authorization

Product/government wins: The Infinity platform earned GovRAMP authorization, expanding addressable public-sector demand and reducing a friction point for government sales. Neutral Sentiment: Subscription growth offset some weakness: Management flagged double-digit subscription growth that helped profits, but subscription momentum didn’t fully offset weaker upfront billings; view for evidence in the quarter review. Reuters Q1 Summary

Subscription growth offset some weakness: Management flagged double-digit subscription growth that helped profits, but subscription momentum didn’t fully offset weaker upfront billings; view for evidence in the quarter review. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and billings missed expectations: Quarterly revenue came in slightly below consensus and billings missed, a key driver of investor disappointment given investors’ focus on growth and forward cash conversion. Earnings Beat But Revenue, Billings Miss

Revenue and billings missed expectations: Quarterly revenue came in slightly below consensus and billings missed, a key driver of investor disappointment given investors’ focus on growth and forward cash conversion. Negative Sentiment: Guidance trimmed: Management cut its 2026 revenue outlook, which is the biggest direct hit to forward expectations and a primary reason the stock sold off after the print. Revenue Outlook Cut

Guidance trimmed: Management cut its 2026 revenue outlook, which is the biggest direct hit to forward expectations and a primary reason the stock sold off after the print. Negative Sentiment: Unusual bearish options activity: Traders bought an elevated number of put options (≈2,308), a ~126% jump versus typical put volume, indicating short-term hedging or directional bearish bets that can amplify downside pressure.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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