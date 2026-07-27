Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company's previous close.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $140.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.26.

Get CHKP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $223.30.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Check Point Software Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Check Point Software Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Check Point Software Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here