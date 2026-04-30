Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.050-10.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $189.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 19.6%

CHKP traded down $27.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.47. 8,480,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average of $173.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $233.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.62 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Check Point Software Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — Check Point reported EPS of $2.50 vs. consensus ~$2.40 and posted 13% higher quarterly profit driven by double‑digit subscription growth, showing profitability and subscription momentum. Reuters: Profit Beats

Q1 earnings beat — Check Point reported EPS of $2.50 vs. consensus ~$2.40 and posted 13% higher quarterly profit driven by double‑digit subscription growth, showing profitability and subscription momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product/government market win — Check Point’s Infinity Platform for Government achieved GovRAMP authorization, expanding addressable market in public-sector customers that require vetted cloud/cybersecurity solutions. PR Newswire: GovRAMP

Product/government market win — Check Point’s Infinity Platform for Government achieved GovRAMP authorization, expanding addressable market in public-sector customers that require vetted cloud/cybersecurity solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed metrics & filings available — The company released its Q1 results, slide deck and call transcript; revenues were $668.4M and overall billings/details are in the press deck for investors to parse. Earnings Release & Slides

Detailed metrics & filings available — The company released its Q1 results, slide deck and call transcript; revenues were $668.4M and overall billings/details are in the press deck for investors to parse. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups — Several outlets (Zacks, MarketBeat) provide metric comparisons and context for the quarter; useful for modeling but not immediate market-moving by itself. Zacks: Key Metrics

Analyst write-ups — Several outlets (Zacks, MarketBeat) provide metric comparisons and context for the quarter; useful for modeling but not immediate market-moving by itself. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and billings missed expectations — Revenue came in slightly below consensus ($668.4M vs. ~$672.6M) and billings were also cited as a miss, which raises near-term growth concerns despite the EPS beat. Investor's Business Daily: Revenue & Billings Miss

Revenue and billings missed expectations — Revenue came in slightly below consensus ($668.4M vs. ~$672.6M) and billings were also cited as a miss, which raises near-term growth concerns despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Company cut 2026 revenue outlook — Management trimmed its full‑year revenue guidance, increasing uncertainty around growth and weighing on sentiment. Reuters: Cuts 2026 Revenue Outlook

Company cut 2026 revenue outlook — Management trimmed its full‑year revenue guidance, increasing uncertainty around growth and weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Piper Sandler lowered CHKP from Overweight to Neutral and set a $120 price target, signaling reduced conviction from a sell‑side firm. The Fly: Piper Sandler Downgrade

Analyst downgrade — Piper Sandler lowered CHKP from Overweight to Neutral and set a $120 price target, signaling reduced conviction from a sell‑side firm. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity — A large spike in put buying (~2,308 puts, ~+126% vs typical) suggests traders were positioning for further downside or protection ahead of/after the print. (Options volume reported in early trading.)

Unusual options activity — A large spike in put buying (~2,308 puts, ~+126% vs typical) suggests traders were positioning for further downside or protection ahead of/after the print. (Options volume reported in early trading.) Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation inquiry — Block & Leviton announced an investigation into possible securities law violations, which can raise legal risk and investor anxiety even if it’s early‑stage. GlobeNewswire: Investigation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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