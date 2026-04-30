Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.0 million-$690.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.6 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.050-10.850 EPS.

Get CHKP alerts: Sign Up

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $27.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.47. 8,480,014 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,621. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $233.78. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $189.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

More Check Point Software Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — Check Point reported EPS of $2.50 vs. consensus ~$2.40 and posted 13% higher quarterly profit driven by double‑digit subscription growth, showing profitability and subscription momentum. Reuters: Profit Beats

Q1 earnings beat — Check Point reported EPS of $2.50 vs. consensus ~$2.40 and posted 13% higher quarterly profit driven by double‑digit subscription growth, showing profitability and subscription momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product/government market win — Check Point’s Infinity Platform for Government achieved GovRAMP authorization, expanding addressable market in public-sector customers that require vetted cloud/cybersecurity solutions. PR Newswire: GovRAMP

Product/government market win — Check Point’s Infinity Platform for Government achieved GovRAMP authorization, expanding addressable market in public-sector customers that require vetted cloud/cybersecurity solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed metrics & filings available — The company released its Q1 results, slide deck and call transcript; revenues were $668.4M and overall billings/details are in the press deck for investors to parse. Earnings Release & Slides

Detailed metrics & filings available — The company released its Q1 results, slide deck and call transcript; revenues were $668.4M and overall billings/details are in the press deck for investors to parse. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups — Several outlets (Zacks, MarketBeat) provide metric comparisons and context for the quarter; useful for modeling but not immediate market-moving by itself. Zacks: Key Metrics

Analyst write-ups — Several outlets (Zacks, MarketBeat) provide metric comparisons and context for the quarter; useful for modeling but not immediate market-moving by itself. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and billings missed expectations — Revenue came in slightly below consensus ($668.4M vs. ~$672.6M) and billings were also cited as a miss, which raises near-term growth concerns despite the EPS beat. Investor's Business Daily: Revenue & Billings Miss

Revenue and billings missed expectations — Revenue came in slightly below consensus ($668.4M vs. ~$672.6M) and billings were also cited as a miss, which raises near-term growth concerns despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Company cut 2026 revenue outlook — Management trimmed its full‑year revenue guidance, increasing uncertainty around growth and weighing on sentiment. Reuters: Cuts 2026 Revenue Outlook

Company cut 2026 revenue outlook — Management trimmed its full‑year revenue guidance, increasing uncertainty around growth and weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Piper Sandler lowered CHKP from Overweight to Neutral and set a $120 price target, signaling reduced conviction from a sell‑side firm. The Fly: Piper Sandler Downgrade

Analyst downgrade — Piper Sandler lowered CHKP from Overweight to Neutral and set a $120 price target, signaling reduced conviction from a sell‑side firm. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity — A large spike in put buying (~2,308 puts, ~+126% vs typical) suggests traders were positioning for further downside or protection ahead of/after the print. (Options volume reported in early trading.)

Unusual options activity — A large spike in put buying (~2,308 puts, ~+126% vs typical) suggests traders were positioning for further downside or protection ahead of/after the print. (Options volume reported in early trading.) Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation inquiry — Block & Leviton announced an investigation into possible securities law violations, which can raise legal risk and investor anxiety even if it’s early‑stage. GlobeNewswire: Investigation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Check Point Software Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Check Point Software Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Check Point Software Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here