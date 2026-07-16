Check Point Software Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 11,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 595% compared to the average daily volume of 1,685 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.31. 538,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,537. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $225.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 9,975 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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