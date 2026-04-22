Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $964.6370 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 3.96%.The company had revenue of $961.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Cheesecake Factory's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cheesecake Factory's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,713. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 5,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $327,717.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,759.25. This trade represents a 16.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $1,337,936 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 661.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,102 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Further Reading

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