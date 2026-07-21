Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $996.8910 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $978.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cheesecake Factory's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Cheesecake Factory from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $161,601.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,497.90. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $6,346,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,079,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,928,114.58. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,671 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $118,006,000 after purchasing an additional 280,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,785,955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $90,155,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,320 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 207,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,106 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,174 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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