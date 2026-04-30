Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,978 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 53,953 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheetah Mobile

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cheetah Mobile by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cheetah Mobile by 852.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile internet company primarily focused on developing and distributing utility and entertainment applications for smartphones and tablets. Its portfolio includes well-known security and optimization products such as Clean Master, Security Master and Battery Doctor, alongside consumer-oriented offerings in mobile gaming and content discovery. The company's software solutions are designed to enhance device performance, improve privacy protection and deliver engaging digital experiences for end users.

Founded as the mobile internet division of Kingsoft in 2010, Cheetah Mobile spun off as an independent, publicly traded company in late 2014.

Further Reading

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