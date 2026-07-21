Chemed (CHE) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $665.0360 million for the quarter. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. Chemed's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemed alerts: Sign Up

Chemed Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CHE opened at $513.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chemed has a 12 month low of $365.20 and a 12 month high of $517.74. The stock's 50 day moving average is $452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 330.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 5,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 163 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $480.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chemed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chemed wasn't on the list.

While Chemed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here