Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.000-24.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $422.00 price target (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $498.00.

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Chemed Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE CHE traded up $10.27 on Thursday, hitting $383.42. 257,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,753. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed has a 12 month low of $365.20 and a 12 month high of $583.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.82 and a 200-day moving average of $426.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.26. Chemed had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $806,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,785,626.42. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,929 shares of the company's stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,007 shares of the company's stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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