Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.46, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $673.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Chemed updated its FY 2026 guidance to 25.000-25.750 EPS.

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Chemed Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.09. 198,346 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chemed has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $520.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $459.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.09. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 5,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 163 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemed has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $480.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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