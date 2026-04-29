Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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CHE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $501.50.

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Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $421.19 on Monday. Chemed has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $583.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.06.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $806,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,719 shares in the company, valued at $37,785,626.42. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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