Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Chemed updated its FY 2026 guidance to 24.000-24.75 EPS.

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Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock traded up $10.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.42. The company had a trading volume of 258,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,754. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $405.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.70. Chemed has a 1-year low of $365.20 and a 1-year high of $583.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $498.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $806,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,785,626.42. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chemed by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,939 shares of the company's stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Strong Retirement Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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