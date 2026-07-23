Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.10.

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Chemours Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. Chemours has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.49% and a negative net margin of 6.82%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,317,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 581,621 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1,126.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 294,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,836 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chemours by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Chemours by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 364,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

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