Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.555 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $16.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

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Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LNG traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.43. 2,449,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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