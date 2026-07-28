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Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:CQP)

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Cheniere Energy Partners logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cheniere Energy Partners declared a quarterly dividend of $0.775 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record as of August 7. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 4.9%.
  • CQP shares traded at $63.28, near their 50- and 200-day moving averages, while the partnership reported quarterly revenue of $3.60 billion—up 20.4% year over year—but earnings per share of $0.19 missed the $1.22 consensus estimate.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has an average “Reduce” rating and a consensus price target of $61, despite several analysts recently raising their targets and Weiss Ratings upgrading the shares to “buy.”
  • Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CQP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 68,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($1.03). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4,929.80% and a net margin of 22.27%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

See Also

Dividend History for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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