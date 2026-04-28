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Chesapeake Financial Shares (CPKF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Chesapeake Financial Shares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Chesapeake Financial Shares is projected to report quarterly results on Tuesday, May 5, with analysts expecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of about $21.30 million.
  • In its last reported quarter (April 21), the company beat expectations with $1.15 EPS versus the $0.98 consensus and posted revenue of $21.49 million, with a net margin of 17.24% and return on equity of 15.88%.
  • CPKF stock opened at $34.50, sits at its 52-week high of $34.50 (low $19.15), and has a market cap of $162.5 million and a trailing P/E of 8.18.
  • Interested in Chesapeake Financial Shares? Here are five stocks we like better.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.30 million.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia‐chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer‐centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares' primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

Read More

Earnings History for Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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