Chesapeake Financial Shares (CPKF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.30 million.

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Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia‐chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer‐centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares' primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

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