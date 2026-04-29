Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2028 guidance at 7.750-8.000 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.22). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 15.09%.The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $115.24 and a 1-year high of $140.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.73.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Chesapeake Utilities's dividend payout ratio is 45.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,886 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 69.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,714.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation NYSE: CPK is a diversified energy services holding company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company engages in natural gas distribution, transmission and storage; propane distribution; wholesale propane supply; and contract compression and natural gas liquids processing. Its core mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple U.S.

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