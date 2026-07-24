Chevron (CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Chevron to announce earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $63.5296 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $194.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chevron has a 12 month low of $146.49 and a 12 month high of $214.71.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sparrow LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,998,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 686,339 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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