Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.1% - Here's Why

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.52 and last traded at $151.21. Approximately 3,848,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,826,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.58.

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.09. The stock has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 60,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

