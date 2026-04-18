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Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Chewy logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Chewy to a "Strong Buy", which could spur retail interest; the consensus among analysts is still a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $42.91.
  • Chewy missed quarterly EPS estimates ($0.09 vs. $0.28) while reporting revenue of $3.26B (flat year‑over‑year) and a thin net margin of 1.77%, highlighting ongoing profitability pressure despite revenue stability.
  • The stock trades near $27.53 (market cap ~$11.5B, P/E ~52.95) and has seen recent insider selling, while institutional investors own roughly 93% of shares, magnifying the effect of upgrades and media momentum.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chewy.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chewy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 53.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $219,289.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $377,246.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,476.65. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Chewy

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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