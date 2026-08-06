Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic BDC to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $16.2270 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.31 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 57.88%. On average, analysts expect Chicago Atlantic BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Performance

Chicago Atlantic BDC stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%. Chicago Atlantic BDC's dividend payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Chicago Atlantic BDC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chicago Atlantic BDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Chicago Atlantic BDC by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 34,423 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC by 227.7% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 195,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 136,110 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC NASDAQ: LIEN is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The company's investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

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