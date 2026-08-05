Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 340577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

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Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%. Chimera Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Chimera Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chimera Investment from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.75.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company's stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $965.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation NYSE: CIM is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company's portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm's core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

Further Reading

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